Two more men have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Brenton Roper in Bow.

Brenton died after being shot and stabbed in Eagling Close on Saturday, May 13. Police were called at around 4.30pm but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brenton had previously starred in the video for Dizzee Rascal’s Nutcrackerz, which was filmed in Bow.

On Saturday, July 8, a 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of cannabis. Another 26-year-old was arrested on the same day on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were taken to an east London police station and later released under investigation.

Three men have already been charged with Brenton’s murder.

Mohammed Shaid, 26, of Arrow Road in Bow, Monzur Ahmed, 26, of Whitehorn Street in Bow and Foyzur Rahman, 27, of Beveridge Mews in Stepney were charged on Saturday, June 24.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, June 29, and are due to enter a plea at the same court on Thursday, September 14.

A trial date has been set for Monday, November 27.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, May 13 have been released with no further action.

A 54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

