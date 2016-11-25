Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 10-year-old boy has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following a hit and run in Bow Road.

Police were called out at 8.13am on Friday, 25 November to reports a vehicle had been in collision with a child pedestrian.

London’s Air Ambulance attended and the boy was air taken to an east London hospital. His injuries were found to be serious and possibly life-changing but not life-threatening. Next of kin have been informed.

The driver failed to stop and the car involved was found abandoned nearby by police.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was arrested at an address in Tower Hamlets and is currently detained at an east London police station.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 020 8345 1572 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

