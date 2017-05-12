Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 14-year-old boy who died during detention at Bow School may have been saved if his EpiPen was used sooner, an inquest has found.

Nasar Ahmed fell ill during detention on November 10 last year. He was rushed to hospital but died on November 14 when brain scans showed he was unresponsive.

Nasar, who had severe asthma and multiple allergies, ate a meal he was allergic to hours before he died.

Press Association reported that Coroner Mary Hassell said: “The staff saw Nasar’s EpiPen and considered using it, but did not.

“If the EpiPen had been used promptly and Nasar had been administered adrenaline, there is a possibility but not a probability that this would have changed the outcome.”

A statement from Nasar’s parents was read by their solicitor after the verdict on Friday, May 12.

According to the BBC , it said: “We are deeply saddened to now know of the missed opportunities to save Nasar’s life.

“We have heard about individual errors in preparing his Independent Health Care Plan, of review and awareness systems that were ineffective, and that staff were not adequately trained.

“We strongly believe that if Nasar’s care plan had been completed correctly, if staff had been aware of the care plan and if it had been followed properly, including administering an EpiPen as soon as possible, that Nasar would be alive today.”

The inquest at Poplar Coroner’s Court previously heard that staff had tried to save Nasar when he collapsed in the exclusion room at the school in Twelvetrees Crescent.

Nasar was put in the recovery position and called emergency services for advice. His personal first aid box, containing an inhaler and an EpiPen he needed for his asthma and allergies, was brought to the room.

However, Nasar’s EpiPen was not administered to him in the five minutes it took for paramedics to arrive.

The Guardian reported that six months before he died, school nurse Goddard Edwards downgraded Nasar’s healthcare plan, classing his allergies as mild to moderate rather than severe.

Ms Hassell was also critical of the London Ambulance Service (LAS), whose paramedic told staff over the phone not to administer adrenaline to Nasar before they arrived because there were no classic symptoms of anaphylaxis.

She added: "Staff at the school were encouraged to familiarise themselves with pupils' care plans but often did not unless there was a school excursion.

"Even the deputy head teacher, who had in the past taught Nasar, did not know about Nasar's food allergies or the fact he had a care plan and allergy action plan when he made the decision to place Nasar in the internal exclusion room (IER).

"Knowledge of the care plan would not have changed the decision... but the lack of familiarity of the IER supervisor and nearby members of staff with Nasar's allergy action plan and medication box used up time in an extremely time critical situation."

