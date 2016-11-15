Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 14-year-old pupil at Bow School has died after he was taken ill during detention.

Nasar Ahmed, who had severe asthma, was reported sick on Thursday at the school in Tower Hamlets on Thursday before he was taken to the Royal Hospital London. He died on Monday.

His uncle told the BBC he had been in detention with his friends after lunch when he complained he felt sick and asked to get his inhaler.

According to the school, Nasar was in supervised detention with three others in a ground-floor room and there was a care plan in place to address his condition.

A statement from executive head teacher Cath Smith said: “I am very sad to confirm one of our Year 9 pupils, who was taken ill at school last Thursday, has passed away in hospital.

“The whole school community sends our thoughts and prayers to him, and to his family.

“We will continue to offer support to the family, his fellow pupils and teachers at this very difficult time.

“We will, of course, cooperate fully with investigations into the circumstances of this tragic incident and will also carry out a thorough review of what happened ourselves.”

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “We were informed on Sunday, November 13 that a child was being treated in an east London hospital after being taken unwell at a school in Tower Hamlets on Thursday, November 10.

“On Monday, November 14 the 14-year-old boy died. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

She added that a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out.

