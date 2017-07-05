Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bow woman who helped her violent boyfriend after he escaped from Pentonville has avoided jail.

Chelsea Gibson assisted Matthew Baker after he broke out of the London prison in November last year.

His sister Kelly Baker also helped hide him from police.

The 29-year-old convict and James Whitlock, 32, went on the run after sawing through the metal bars in their cell window and clambered onto the prison roof.

They then used bedding tied to a CCTV camera pole to shimmy their way down the perimeter wall to freedom.

Two days later, Baker was found hiding under a bed at his sister’s home in Ilford with a fractured leg and dyed hair.

Whitlock was found at an address in Homerton, east London, after six days on the run.

Both were subsequently located and locked back up- Baker for an additional 30 months on top of his existing life sentence and Whitlock for an additional 24 months.

On Monday, July 3 Gibson, 25, of Four Seasons Close was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months after she admitted assisting her boyfriend. She also has to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Kelly Baker, 22, of Friars Close, Ilford also received eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months after admitting harbouring an escaped prisoner. She has to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

