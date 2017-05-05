Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple from Bow have been sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison after they were found guilty of 18 counts of historic child abuse.

Roy Stannard, 74, and his wife Valerie, 73, had denied abusing children during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s while they were living in Stoke Newington.

However, a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court found them guilty of child cruelty against five different victims on Tuesday, March 28. They were sentenced on Thursday, May 4.

Roy Stannard was found guilty of three counts of cruelty to a person under 16, including punching and beating one of the children.

He was also found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecency with a child for groping an 11-year-old girl and asking her to perform sexual acts on him.

Roy Stannard was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison, of which nine years related to the sexual offences.

Valerie Stannard was found guilty of nine counts of cruelty to a person under 16.

The court heard that she held a child’s hands over a gas flame, put a lit newspaper down his trousers and soap down his throat. She tied another child to a chair and shut him in a cupboard.

Valerie Stannard was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Reviewing lawyer for the London Crime Prosecution Service , Amee Patel, said: “Valerie and Roy Stannard inflicted years of psychological and physical abuse on their victims.

“They both dismissed these allegations but witness testimony from their victims, now in their 60s, led to these convictions.

“Their actions have led to immeasurable ongoing harm to these individuals who suffered at their hands.

“I hope today’s sentences can help them move on from the pain they experienced as a result of these crimes all those years ago.”

