A Bow baker is hoping to satisfy the cravings of Canary Wharf office workers after launching his eco-friendly cake company.

Luke Boatright was inspired to follow his passion after he met food critic Jay Rayner while working on The One Show .

Roles on The Great British Menu and Who’s Doing the Dishes followed, with the 25-year-old cooking alongside more than 90 celebrities such as Antony Worrall Thompson and Linda Barker.

But it was when he purchased an old cargo delivery bicycle from Ebay that the idea for The BakeCycle was born.

He officially launched the business on Tuesday, October 18, with his first day of cake deliveries, including a stop in Canary Wharf.

He said: “I thought there was a gap in the market for bakes that feed people and taste great rather than just looking good.

“I’m hoping to get orders from big companies round Canary Wharf like Barclays for when they have big meetings or want to impress a client.”

Luke makes traybakes in his parents’ kitchen using family recipes and delivers them to offices in east London and beyond via pedal power. The sweet treats come in three sizes for 15-40 people and various flavours including carrot, vanilla, banana chocolate chip, coffee and walnut and lemon drizzle.

The fan of Great British Bake Off also offers seasonal specials such as toffee apple, all baked to order.

