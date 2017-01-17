Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two major east London institutions have unveiled plans for a new centre for Life Sciences in Whitechapel drawing together academic and healthcare talent.

Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust will call on expertise in areas such as genomics, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

They will also work alongside other universities, NHS trusts and pharmaceutical companies to turn academic research into public health initiatives.

QMUL president and principal Professor Simon Gaskell said: “We have an extraordinary opportunity to work with BH and other partners to take new capabilities in the life sciences and convert them into tangible benefits for our local communities and well beyond.

“This multidisciplinary endeavour will draw on the university’s key strengths and expertise in research and teaching, and combine with those of our partners to establish a translational medicine centre of international renown.”

Alwen Williams, chief executive of Barts Health, said: “The size and diversity of our population means we can effectively run global clinical trials locally. We have many of the world’s population groups on our doorstep, in sufficient numbers to provide an unrivalled store of health information.

“Using Life Sciences disciplines with the expertise of our doctors and scientists, this gene pool can be explored for insights into why different types of people get sick in different ways.”

QMUL will build the centre on land it will buy from the health trust. The development space will feature laboratories, offices and meeting spaces) while joint development as will cover clinical practice as well as homes for key workers and students.

