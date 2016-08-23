Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is mobbed by fans in east London

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor was mobbed by fans when he paid a flying visit to East Shopping Centre.

People queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol actor who was there to promote season two of his television series 24 on Colors TV.

His arrival was greeted by screams and shouts of “I love you” and some adoring fans were lucky enough to snap a selfie with their hero at the event in Upton Park on Saturday, August 20.

What an atmosphere it was ! #AnilKapoorAtEast @EastShopping ... A very humble Indian Film Star and positive person pic.twitter.com/JbYpDx1oY9 — Green Street West (@MPSGreenStWest) August 20, 2016

The 59-year-old, who has starred in more than 100 films in his 40-year career, did a dance on the balcony and told the crowds: “Thank you all for coming. I love you all a lot. You are so beautiful, so kind, so generous.”

He also tweeted pictures of him with fans and the message: “#EastShoppingCentre! #24IndiaS2 is here with the madness.. Always great to see so many happy faces!”

Syedda Talqueen tweeted: “A dream come true seeing Anil Kapoor. So happy.

“Had a brilliant time seeing you. You were fantastic and ever so charming and handsome. Thank you for visiting London.”

Anil was at Europe’s first purpose-built boutique Asian shopping centre as part of a promotional tour for his television show. He played Kamistan President Omar Hassan in the original 24 series with Kiefer Sutherland and inspired by the gritty action launched his own Indian version in 2013 with him producing and playing anti-terrorism agent, Jai Singh Rathod.

Season Two sees him facing terrorists who have threatened to release a deadly virus across India.

#EastShoppingCentre! #24IndiaS2 is here with the madness.. Always great to see so many happy faces! pic.twitter.com/fwAOssfgse — Jai Singh Rathore (@AnilKapoor) August 20, 2016

It was the first celebrity visit for the shopping centre which opened last year.

ACR investments partner Bob Popat, the firm behind the mall, said: “This has been a fantastic day, welcoming a truly global star to our centre and to the local neighbourhood to interact with so many fans.

"Anil Kapoor is an iconic figure not only in Indian cinema, but in Hollywood as well so we’ve had fans queuing up here since early morning to catch a glimpse.

“Anil Kapoor is a true superstar and it was a pleasure to meet him. He made a huge effort to meet as many fans as possible, many of whom had been waiting to meet the film legend for several hours.

“We hope to bring many more big names to East Shopping Centre in the near future.”