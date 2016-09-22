Body found at All Saints DLR station after late night attack

The body was found before midnight on East India Dock Road

A man has been found dead close to All Saints DLR station in Poplar following a late night assault.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was discovered on East India Dock Road just before midnight on Wednesday, September 21.

Police were called by the London Ambulance service and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.22am.

In a statement, the Met said next of kin are yet to be told and formal identification has not taken place.

The Homicide And Major Crime Command unit has been informed and no arrests have been made.

Nearby residents on Facebook said there were helicopters and police dogs in the area in the early hours of the morning, with forensic officers in attendance.

One person had reportedly seen three men fighting before two of them ran away.

The A13 East India Dock Road has been shut between Cotton Street and Chrisp Street while police are at the scene.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8345 3985.

