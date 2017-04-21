Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have named a 19-year-old man as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Blackheath.

It is believed Jordan Wright, from Catford, was with a group of men who entered Hervey Road Sports Field together before he was murdered.

Police and the London Ambulance Service found Jordan with stab injuries when they were called to Hervey Road at the junction of Begbie Road at around 8.10pm on Wednesday, April 19.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Diane Tudway of the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “I believe Jordan was part of a group of young men who had entered the park together before he was stabbed.

“Those other young men will know who they are, and I urge each of them to call police or Crimestoppers and simply describe what they saw.”

No arrests have been made and police officers from Greenwich are conducting extra patrols around Blackheath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 020 8721 4005 or via 101. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook