Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who committed a string of armed robberies at betting shops in east London has been jailed for 10 years.

Islam Uddin, 32, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to seven counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and nine counts of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Flying Squad detectives identified Uddin as being instrumental in a series of armed robberies in the Plaistow and Stepney during 2016

He was arrested by officers on December 21, shortly after committing a robbery at a betting shop on Barking Road in Plaistow, armed with an air pistol.

In each offence, Uddin entered the betting shop and then threatened staff with a pistol, demanding cash. In total, around £1,500 was stolen during and he targeted some of the betting shops more than once.

Am I living in the middle of a growing crime hotspot?

Det Con Mark Waker, from the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Uddin terrorised the staff at the betting shops he targeted. Many of them were left extremely shaken after he threatened them with a gun.

“It was only through good fortune that nobody was seriously injured and this sentence means that a dangerous and violent criminal is now behind bars for a considerable time.”

The offences took place at Coral on Barking Road, Plaistow, E13; Paddy Power on Barking Road, Plaistow and Betfred on Mile End Road, E1.