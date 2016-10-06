Login Register
Bethnal Green murder victim named as Jordan Bari from Stratford

The 20-year-old is believed to have been gunned down as he answered the door of a flat in Florida Street

Jordan Bari

The man who was shot dead in Bethnal Green has been named as 20-year-old Jordan Bari from Stratford.

Jordan is believed to have been murdered as he answered the door of a flat on Florida Street on the evening of Monday, October 3.

London Ambluance Sevice and police officers attended the scene around 8pm but Jordan was pronounced dead at 8.45pm.

Two men, aged 29 and 21, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and have been bailed pending further enquiries. No firearm has been recovered by police.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Thursday, October 6.

Officers from the Homicide And Major Crime Command are conducting the investigation.

DCI Chris Jones, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 8pm on Monday evening and saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Florida Street to come forward and speak to police.

“At this early stage we are still working to establish the reasons why this young man was killed - if you have any information that could help, please contact us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

