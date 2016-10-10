Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Police investigating the murder of 20-year-old Jordan Bari in Bethnal Green have released CCTV footage of three men running away from the scene.

The video shows the suspects fleeing Florida Street into Derbyshire Steet and towards Brady Street, with two appearing to pass an item between themselves.

Jordan, from Stratford, was killed when he answered the front door of an apartment on the evening of Monday, October 3. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the stomach.

DCI Chris Jones, who is leading the investigation for the Homicide And Major Crime Command, said: “Jordan was shot dead as he answered the front door. We are very eager to track down and speak with those shown running away from the fatal shooting in the CCTV footage we have released today.

Jordan Bari

“If you are one of the three men or know who they are please get in touch with us as soon as you can.

“I would also like to reiterate and appeal to anyone who was in the area around 8pm on Monday evening and saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Florida Street to come forward and speak to police.”

Two men, aged 29 and 21, were arrested at the scene but have now been released with no further action.

The gun has yet to be recovered by police.

Anyone who recognises the men in the video or who has any information should call 020 8345 3734.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go to the website.

Read more Bethnal Green murder victim named as Jordan Bari from Stratford

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook