Bethnal Green murder investigators arrest two suspects

The two men, aged 29 and 21, are taken into custody in east London after a man was shot dead at a block of flats in Florida Street

The man is believed to have been shot when he answered the door of a flat in Florida Street

Police investigating the murder of a man who was shot dead as he answered a door in Bethnal Green have arrested two suspects.

The two men, aged 29 and 21, are currently in custody at an east London police station after the victim was discovered at a block of flats in Florida Street.

They were detained at the scene after officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 8.05pm on Monday, October 3.

A man believed to be aged 20 was pronounced dead at the scene and it is thought he was shot as he answered the door of a flat.

Officers are awaiting formal identification before they name the victim but next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place at 10.30am on Thursday, October 6 at Poplar Mortuary.

An investigation has been launched, led by DCI Chris Jones from the Homicide And Major Crime Command.

DCI Jones said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 8pm on Monday evening and saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Florida Street to come forward and speak to police.

“At this early stage we are still working to establish the reasons why this young man was killed - if you have any information that could help, please contact us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

