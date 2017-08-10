Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Tomlin has appeared in court for the second time before he stands trial accused of an acid attack that left two cousins with life-changing injuries in Beckton.

Resham Khan was celebrating her 21st birthday her cousin Jameel Muhktar, 37, when acid was poured through their car window as they sat in traffic in Tollgate Road.

Jameel tried to drive away from their attacker before crashing his car at around 9.15am on Wednesday, June 21. Both cousins were taken to hospital by a member of the public.

John Tomlin, 25, faces two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after handing himself in to police on Sunday, July 9.

Tomlin, of Colman Road, Canning Town, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, August 8, following an earlier appearance at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 11.

He was remanded in custody. A trial date has been set at Snaresbrook Crown Court for Monday, November 27.

