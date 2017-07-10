(Image: Go Fund Me)

Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man wanted for questioning by police after an acid attack on two cousins in Newham has handed himself in.

Officers were appealing for information about John Tomlin, 24, who is known to frequent Canning Town, after the attack in Beckton on Wednesday, June 21.

Resham Khan was celebrating her 21st birthday with her cousin Jameel Muhktar, 37, when acid was poured on them through the windows of their car as they sat in traffic in Tollgate Road.

Both cousins were left with life-changing injuries.

A protest against the attack was held outside Stratford station on Wednesday, July 5, where demonstrators held a one minutes' silence for Resham and Jameel.

Tomlin handed himself in to an east London police station on Sunday, July 9, and was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook