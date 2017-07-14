Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court charged with an acid attack that left two cousins with life-changing injuries in Beckton.

Resham Khan was celebrating her 21st birthday with her cousin Jameel Muhktar, 37, when acid was thrown through their car window as they sat in traffic in Tollgate Road .

Jameel attempted to drive away from their attacker before crashing into a fence at around 9.15am on Wednesday, June 21.

The cousins were taken to hospital by a member of the public, where Jameel was temporarily placed in an induced coma so his injuries could be treated.

(Image: Go Fund Me)

John Tomlin, 25, was arrested on Sunday, July 9, after handing himself in to police. He faces two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Tomlin, of Canning Town, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 11.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, August 8.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook