Barclays bank and four former senior executives will stand trial in January 2019 on fraud charges relating to the way money was raised from Qatar during the financial crisis.

The Serious Fraud Office charged the bank, as well as former chief executive John Varley and former executives Richard Boath, Roger Jenkins and Thomas Kalaris, with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to fundraising carried out in June 2008.

Mr Varley, Mr Jenkins and the bank also face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation over fundraising in October 2008, and a charge of providing unlawful financial assistance through a loan.

The charges follow a five-year investigation by police into the £11.8billion emergency fundraising carried out by Barclays during the credit crunch.

They are the first criminal charges faced by senior bankers relating to actions during the crisis.

According to The Guardian, the four men spoke only to confirm their names when they appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, July 17. A trial date has been set for January 2019.

Varley, 61, served as chief executive of Barclays until 2010. Boath, 58, is the former head of the bank’s European financial institutions group, while Kalaris, 61, ran the bank’s wealth management arm.

Jenkins, also 61, is the former head of Middle East and north Africa investment banking.

