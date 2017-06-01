Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A construction company has been chosen to build a new Church of England school on the Greenwich peninsula.

Greenwich Council has selected British company Bam Construction to build the new St Mary Magdalene Church of England School, on a site spanning two hectares on the corner of Millennium Way and John Harrison Way.

The new school will cater for up to 1,646 children between the ages of three and 19, including 26 nursery places and 300 sixth-form places, and around 200 staff.

The development, which includes community-use sports facilities such as a full size running track, an all-weather sports pitch and a four court indoor sports hall, is expected to cost around £45 million to build. Site preparation has now begun, with the school expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

Bam Construction director for London, Andy Mason, said: “This is a complex scheme that has required a lot of careful coordination and planning.

“The St Mary Magdalene School will generate lasting benefits for local education in the borough of Greenwich.”

