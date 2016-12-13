Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby suffered a bleed on the brain after being struck on the head in an East Ham fast food restaurant.

The seven-month-old was being held by her mother in the queue at McDonalds in Gallions Reach Shopping Centre when wheelchair user allegedly struck out hitting the child. Police are trying to establish whether the man acted deliberately.

At the time, her parents believed there were no visible injuries but later that afternoon, they noticed a bump on their daughter’s head. They took her an east London hospital where a scan showed a small fracture to the skull and a bleed on the brain.

The baby was kept in hospital overnight but discharged the next day and has fully recovered.

Detectives in Newham are investigating the incident which happened between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday, June 18. They have so far been unable to identify the man in the wheelchair and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police have released a CCTV image of woman they wish to speak to, who they believe to be the wheelchair user’s carer. She is described as a black woman, aged approximately 40 years old of large build. She was wearing a beige coloured jacket and carrying a brown handbag.

The man in the wheelchair is described as Asian, aged between 15 and 25 years. His right arm had a foam cast on it. He was wearing a black jacket and was of large build.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the restaurant at the time of the incident and remembers witnessing it.

Call Newham CID on 07747 780610 or 101 or Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

