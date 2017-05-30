Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flights out of London City Airport are unaffected by the IT failure with saw thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over the bank holiday weekend.

Passengers worldwide were left stranded without luggage after the flight schedules out of Heathrow and Gatwick were stopped.

The airline's chief executive Alex Cruz has blamed a power surge for the disruption, which affected 75,000 people.

BA operates flights to 32 destinations from the Docklands transport hub, including New York, Bergerac, Venice and the recently added Skiathos route.

A spokesman for London City Airport said: “The issues which affected British Airways systems this weekend had no impact on London City Airport’s planned schedule of flights, with operations continuing as planned.

“There was a small group of disrupted passengers who made their way to London City from Heathrow and Gatwick, and BA staff were on hand to help them continue their journeys where possible.”

BA is now operating a full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick but is still battling to reunite passengers with their luggage.

The cost of the chaos is expected to run into millions of pounds.

