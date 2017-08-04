Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the murder of Danny Pearce in Greenwich have made an arrest.

The 31-year-old of Bromley was shot at and stabbed to death in front of his terrified girlfriend during a moped robbery.

Two thieves targeted him in King William Walk for his luxury Rolex watch.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene in the early hours of Saturday, July 15.

Mr Pearce died at the scene and a post-mortem gave cause of death as stab wounds.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating led by Detective Inspector Jo Sidaway.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday, August 4 on suspicion of murder following the execution of two search warrants at addresses in the Deptford area.

The man is in custody at a south London police station and searches at the addresses are ongoing.

Anyone that can assist the investigation can contact the incident room on 020 8721 4005, or police via 101 or Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook