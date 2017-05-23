Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ariana Grande is reported to have suspended her world tour, including gigs at The O2 , following the Manchester terror attack.

The pop star was on stage at the MEN Arena when a bomb went of killing 22 people and has been left “broken”.

The 23-year-old will not perform her concerts in North Greenwich on Thursday, May 25 according to The Mirror and has put her entire tour on hold.

This has not been officially confirmed by the venue which in a statement on it's website said: “Along with everyone else, we are shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families.

“Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows...”

(Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Yates)

The singer is said to be physically fine but not ready to perform again yet.

She tweeted: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan has said extra police will be deployed on the streets of the capital in the wake of the terror attack.

He said London “stands united” with Manchester and praised emergency services who rushed to help those caught up in the atrocity.

The attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber with the blast going off as the concert, attended by 21,000 people, was ending on Monday, May 22.

(Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Yates)

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Khan said: “London stands united with the great city of Manchester today after this barbaric and sickening attack.

“This was a cowardly act of terrorism that targeted a concert attended by thousands of children and young people.

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families and everybody affected. Once again we have seen the heroism of our brave emergency services. They have our full support and are in all our thoughts today.

“I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London. Londoners will see more police on our streets today.

“Manchester and the rest of Britain will never be cowed by terrorism. Those who want to destroy our way of life and divide us will never succeed.”

Met Police posted on Twitter: “Thoughts with Greater Manchester Police and people of Manchester. You’ll see more police in London today – stay vigilant and report anything suspicious.”

On Tuesday morning, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester Police confirmed in a statement that 22 people, some of them children, were killed and 59 injured in the explosion.

The attacker died at the scene.

