Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a crash in Poplar.

The 29-year-old was riding along East India Dock Road when he collided with the rear of a car at the junction with Poplar Bath Street.

Police were called to the scene at 2.15pm on Saturday, November 5. London Ambulance Service attended and took the motorcyclist to an east London hospital for treatment but he died of his injuries just after 4pm.

Enquiries are underway to inform next of kin.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Chadwell Heath continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact police via 101.

