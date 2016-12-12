Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been raped in Greenwich while trying to make her way home.

The 19-year-old found herself alone after losing her friends following a night out. She was waiting far a night bus at a stop in Blackheath Hill when she was approached by her attacker.

The man took the teenager into a block of nearby flats and subjected her to a “horrific attack” police said.

The woman was able to escape following the rape and alerted police.

Detectives in Lewisham have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack which took place at around 4.15am on Sunday, June 12.

He is described as white, of a slim build, in his late twenties or early thirties and approximately 5ft 9ins tall.

Detective Constable Alexandra Johnson from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, who is investigating, said: “This was a horrific attack on a lone woman as she was simply trying to make her way home. A significant period of time has passed and we have exhausted all lines of inquiry.

“It is of paramount importance that anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident contacts as immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Lewisham on 0208 721 4653 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

