Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”

Passengers claim there is overcrowding on platforms that are “too narrow” and long delays due to a points failure.

Twitter/Dr Fouzia Sadiq
Commuters complained the platforms are now narrower and "more rammed than usual"

Angry commuters are slamming the new London Bridge station saying the platforms are “too skinny” and signal failures have left them stuck on stationary trains.

Two thirds of the new hub was unveiled on Monday, August 29 allowing rail passengers access to all platforms from the same level for the first time.

But it has garnered a mixed response from people using it.

Dr Fouzi Sadiq was travelling from the station to Plumstead and claimed the platforms were “jam packed” and “more rammed than usual”.

The 49-year-old told the Standard : “The platforms were more rammed than usual.

“I had the option of catching up any train that gets me to Welling or Woolwich (but I was) thinking of the commuters who don’t have flexible routes.”

Frustrated commuters are taking to Twitter to vent their annoyance at the “chaos”.

David Alexander branded the new platforms “skinnier than a hipster’s jeans”.

The concourse may be bigger than the pitch at Wembley, but the platforms at new #LondonBridge are skinnier than a hipster's jeans #fail

— David Alexander (@anecdotaldave) August 30, 2016

#LondonBridge station is chaos. Trains delayed, no space on any trains, overcrowded narrow platforms pic.twitter.com/XRRkMmmW6G

— David Alexander (@anecdotaldave) August 30, 2016

Mike Ross said: “Bits of the new concourse at #LondonBridge are broken already. British engineering at its finest. #southeastern”

Bits of the new concourse at #LondonBridge are broken already. British engineering at its finest. #southeastern pic.twitter.com/sblEcVDLez

— MikeyMcMikeface (@MikeRossP) August 31, 2016

However Mark Kelly said he was “well impressed with the new #LondonBridge station”.

On Wednesday, August 31 passengers on their way to work shared their views on a points failure causing long delays to the service into the new station.

Kevin Rose said: “@SE_Railway will this train ever make it to London Bridge or will I get fired first for being late? The susense is killing me, what joy.”

@Se_Railway will this train ever make it to London Bridge or will I get fired first for being late? The suspense is killing me, what joy ☺

— Kevin Rose (@KevinRxse) August 31, 2016

Becky Blackwell said: “Who would have thought opening a station would cause so many issues @SE_Railway - I think you should shut #londonbridge again.”

Who would have thought opening a station would cause so many issues @Se_Railway - I think you@should shut #londonbridge again #delalys

— Becky Blackwell (@B3ckY_2010) August 31, 2016

Neil Fowler said: “@Se_Railway - nice job on the trains again this morning! If London bridge isn’t ready then don’t bloody open it!!! #useless”

@Se_Railway - nice job on the trains again this morning! If London bridge isn't ready then don't bloody open it!!! #useless

— Neil Fowler (@fowler_n) August 31, 2016

Network Rail’s head said at the opening of the new concourse on Monday that it will not be enough to solve the problems of commuters who use the station in the long-term.

He said that there had been a “staggering” growth in passenger numbers on services that pass through London Bridge of 5 per cent to 6 per cent every year.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Sinkhole closure on London Bridge routes leaves commuters facing chaos

London Overground and some rail services are suspended after ground falls away under track at Forest Hill

Related Tags

In The News
Transport
Traffic And Travel
Places
East London
London
Organisations
Network Rail
Twitter

Most Read in News

  1. East London
    Silvertown Tunnel backed by London Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
  2. Transport
    Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”
  3. Blackheath
    Witnesses come forward in Blackheath murder hunt
  4. Blackheath
    Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath
  5. River Thames
    London’s £4.2billion super sewer investigated over financial structure

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. East London
    Silvertown Tunnel backed by London Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
  2. Blackheath
    Witnesses come forward in Blackheath murder hunt
  3. Transport
    Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”
  4. Blackheath
    Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath
  5. West Ham United FC
    West Ham land Italy star Simone Zaza
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter