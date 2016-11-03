Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll was threatened by men claiming to be armed with a gun in an attempted robbery as he returned home from a training session on Wednesday (November 2).

The 27-year-old footballer, who is currently injured, was driving his £100,000 Mercedes G-Wagon back home to Essex on Wednesday afternoon when he was approached by two motorcyclists in Chigwell. They indicated they had a firearm.

The Premier League star sped off when they demanded he stop and he was chased by the motorbike through the streets as he returned to the Rush Green training ground.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “Police were called at around 12.45pm on Wednesday, November 2, to reports of two males on motorcycles attempting to rob the driver of a car in Romford Road.

“The two men threatened the driver and intimated through gesture that they were in possession of a gun. The motorcyclists attempted to block the car as the driver sought to get away.

“The driver of the car was able to manoeuvre away and he called police for assistance. The suspects rode off.

He was said to be "shaken and stunned".

A club spokesman said: “West Ham United can confirm an incident targeting one of our players. The matter is now being handled by the police.”