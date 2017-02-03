Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Jubilee line is an “alarming” overcrowding hotspot on the Tube system causing the lengthiest inconvenience for travellers.

New figures show that, although the Bakerloo and Victoria lines have more episodes of overcrowding, the impact is worst for Jubilee line commuters, They suffer the greatest number of “lost customer hours” – the metric used by Transport for London.

Overall the number of delays caused by overcrowding has tripled between 2012 and 2016, according to figures obtained by London Assembly transport committee chair Caroline Pidgeon.

She particularly highlighted the interchange between the London Overground and the Jubilee line at Canada Water as a vulnerable spot, which further strengthens the case for the Canary Wharf to Rotherhithe cycle bridge, to which the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is committed .

She said: “These figures powerfully demonstrate that improvements to the Tube are in many places not even keeping up with the rising demand for travel created by London’s booming population and record number of tourists.

“The delays caused by overcrowding on the Jubilee Line are especially alarming. This pressure shows why a pedestrian and cycle bridge linking Rotherhithe to Canary Wharf is so needed and plans for it must be accelerated.”

Figures show that 147,451 lost customers hours (LCH) were recorded on the line and 80 separate incidents in 2016. The Bakerloo line had 123 incidents with 44,575 LCH.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Crowding is more often a consequence rather than a cause of delays. If, for example, a customer becomes ill this can result in the train being held in the platform. This can lead to platforms becoming crowded.”

TfL says an increase to 36 trains an hour in 2020 remains a target for the Jubilee line following signalling work at West Hampstead. There are currently 30 trains an hour.

