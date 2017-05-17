Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millions of east London commuters will benefit from air-conditioning and USB charging points, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

Some 43 new trains will increase capacity on the Docklands Light Railway by more than 30% when they are introduced in 2022.

Two-thirds of the existing fleet of trains will be replaced and an additional 10 trains will be added to the network.

Manufacturers are being invited to bid for the contract to build the trains.

TfL’s director of DLR Danny Price said: “Ordering [the trains] now ensures that we get the best value for money in the long-term and can support continuing growth in east London. We intend to go out to tender later this year.”

The DLR carried 122 million passengers in 2016/17 and was substantially upgraded with extra links to Stratford ahead of the 2012 Olympics. Further expansion could include a cross-river link from Gallions Reach to Barking, sketched out in the Mayor of London’s cross-river package.

