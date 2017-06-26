Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been hit by a lorry as she crossed Westferry Road.

The woman, who police said was in her 40s or 50s, suffered what has been described by officers as a leg injury in the incident.

Her condition is not yet known, although speculation on social media has included concerns that she may have lost a leg in the collision.

A video taken at the scene, which The Wharf has decided not to publish, shows paramedics and police crowded around a woman in the middle of the road as passers by try to comfort her visibly distressed companions.

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance after it landed in the nearby Sir John McDougall Gardens.

Police said the driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The woman was hit at around 4.20pm near to the junction with Tiller Road. Westferry Road remained closed at 6.20pm.

Bus routes 135, 277 and D7 are on diversion in both directions.

