AFC Bournemouth star Jordan Ibe was robbed of a watch reportedly worth £25,000 in Surrey Quays after thieves rammed his car and threatened him with a knife.

The 20-year-old Premier League midfielder was attacked by four men who were inside a car that ploughed into the vehicle.

According to The Sun, the thieves held-up Ibe with the blade before removing his Rolex and fleeing the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said: “One of the suspects threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his watch. The victim was not injured.

“At this early stage, officers are investigating whether the suspects intentionally collided with the victim’s car.”

But it wasn’t just the police looking to help with the incident, as former Chelsea youth player Leon Knight tweeted Ibe’s teammate Jack Wilshire claiming he could get the watch back.

Knight wrote: “@JackWilshere holla at Jordan (sic) Ibe or whatever his name is. The ex Liverpool don playing for u. I can get back his iced out kettle (watch).

“Yo @IbeJordon It’s about that day in Surrey keys (sic) ... where them boys stripped u down in the shopping centre.

“Can’t get back the watch for nothing tho. The roads don’t work like that. Road men look at it like, I’VE risked my freedom for that watch.”

He later tweeted that he had spoken to Ibe saying that he didn’t want his help.

The incident came days after West Ham striker Andy Carroll was allegedly threatened at gunpoint during an attempted robbery as he drove home from a training session.

Dagenham resident Jack O’Brien is due to appear in court charged with offences including the incident with Carroll.

