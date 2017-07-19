Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heavily pregnant woman had acid thrown over her stomach in an attack in Mile End.

Her partner also suffered facial injuries in the assault in Bow Road during the early hours of Tuesday, July 4.

Police and paramedics were called to the nearby Burdett Road at 2.13am to reports that a group of men had attacked a 40-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with a noxious substance. Both victims required hospital treatment for burns.

Mustafa Ahmed, 19, of Musberry Street, Stepney, was charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted wounding with intent to do GBH on Monday, July 17.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 18.

The Independent reported that prosecutor Kavitha Tharson said: “A substance was thrown in the complainant’s face that burned him instantly.

“The girlfriend also had liquid thrown over her that caused her harm. The acid has gone on her tummy, I have no information as to the impact on the pregnancy.

“I can only assume some impact has been made.”

The court also heard that the couple had been involved in an argument with a “group of Somali men” prior to the attack.

Mr Ahmed’s legal representative, Larry Matthews, said: “There’s no doubt that the attack was a horrible one and I am conscious of the fact that offences of this nature are a matter of public concern at the moment.

“It is an extremely serious allegation and if convicted there would be an extremely lengthy sentence.

“But he emphatically denies any involvement in this particular incident. He did so when interviewed by police yesterday.”

