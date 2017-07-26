Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers are in hospital after being attacked with a noxious substance in Bethnal Green.

The men, believed to be in their late teens, flagged down police officers after the attack in Roman Road at around 7pm on Tuesday, July 25.

It is not yet known what the substance was that was thrown over them, although footage taken at the scene shows the teens having water poured over them by the emergency services.

Both were taken to an east London hospital for treatment, and their condition is not yet known.

The Mail Online reported that the teenagers were seen screaming in agony and shouted “we’ve got acid on us” before staggering into an off licence and begging for help.

A shopkeeper who witnessed what happened said: “They were two Bengali boys who came into the shop. They had acid on their face and they were burning - their skin was peeling off.

“I just gave them water, they were shouting and I gave them water and they were washing their faces.

“They said: ‘We have got acid on us, we have got acid on us.’

“They were pouring the water over themselves in the shop, and it had got into their clothes. One of them was pouring it down their trousers.

“I was really scared. They were crying and saying: ‘Put the water on me’.”

The witness, who also criticised how long the ambulance service took to arrive, added: “I think the boys had been attacked elsewhere and then got in their car and drove here to get water.

“Their car was outside. Their face and their legs were all burnt.”

A crime scene remains in place in Roman Road and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101. To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

