Traffic heading east out of the city along the A13 has been brought to a standstill by surface damage and repair.

The Canning Town flyover has been affected, slowing traffic to a crawl and leading to tailbacks as far as the Limehouse Link. Westbound traffic is also affected as well as routes southbound through the Blackwall Tunnel.

Roads affected

Canning Town Flyover (both directions) – Lanes one and two (of three) closed westbound. Canning Town Flyover is closed eastbound from East India Dock Road junction with Barking Road. Additionally East India Dock Tunnel is closed eastbound.