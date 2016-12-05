Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Canary Wharf workers dashing through the estate may have noticed a number of plinths dotted around Jubilee place containing a variety of goodies.

It turns out Canary Wharf Group are holding a prize draw in which anyone can win one of the 20 items displayed in the cases by simply entering details on a screen next to David M. Robinson.

Here are some of the prizes you can win.

Drone

Probably the most sought after prize will be this Parrot Bebop Two drone, offered by Maplin Electronics in Canary Wharf .

Lightweight and containing an HD camera, many filmmakers have recently made use of the flying device to record video footage.

Chocolate

You can’t have Christmas without consuming copious amounts of chocolate, so Charbonnel Et Walker at Cabot Place has offered a delicious £300 collection of its high quality treats.

Go Pro Camera

Perfect for those who love to snowboard or climb, this Go Pro camera and £300 gift card from Snow + Rock is the ideal gift for extreme adventurers.

Shoes

In need of some new shoes in time for Christmas? Church’s English Shoes has put up this nice brown pair as a prize.

Hugo Boss collection

Fragrances always seems to be a traditional present for this time of year, but Boss in Cabot Place has teamed their bottles with a nice watch and a fancy pair of cuff links.

The prize draw closes on Wednesday, December 21.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook