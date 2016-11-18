Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With just over £37,000,000 the organisers behind BBC Children In Need have pulled out all the stops this year in a bid to attract even more cash.

But what are the key elements to look out for? We've picked out five must-sees during the telethon, which kicks off at 7.30pm on BBC One, below.

But before you read on, make sure you know how to donate .

1. The EastEnders skit

At some point between 7.30pm and 8pm

The cast of Albert Square get all silly for your amusement including a Top Gun routine from Danny Dyer's Mick Carter as Maverick. Will he have lost that loving feeling?

And who's going to play Goose? All these questions will be answered.

2. Ballroom blitz

(Photo: BBC)

Between 8.30pm and 9pm

Team GB's Helen Glover MBE, Hollie Webb, Joe Clarke and Lutalo Muhammad get the Strictly treatment in tandem with professional dancers Janette Manrara, Karen Clifton, Pasha Kovalev, and World Champion and newcomer to the show, Neil Jones.

3. Beastly goings on

(Photo: REUTERS)

From 9pm onwards

Fans of JK Rowling can look forward to a special sketch featuring Eddie Redmayneand filmed on the set of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Look out for a host of famous faces including Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins.

4. Doctor's in the house

(Photo: BBC)

Between 8pm and 8.30pm

Doctor Who fans can look forward to an exclusive preview of the Christmas special entitled The Return Of Doctor Mysterio.

Peter Capaldi plays the man himself while Matt Lucas appears as Nardole.

5. A tribute to Sir Terry Wogan

(Photo: BBC - Photographer: David Venni)

Pretty much all night

The absence of regular anchor Sir Terry will be keenly felt during the show following his death in January. Expect multiple tributes to the longstanding presenter who helped raise so much for so many.

The winner of the first Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award - launched in October - will also be announced.



