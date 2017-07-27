Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Permission has been granted for a “creative cultural container city” to be built in Silvertown Quays.

Silvertown Studios , which include 151 artist studios built out of 193 inter-connected shipping containers and flat pack cabins, will be built on the waterfront on land lying between the Royal Victoria Dock, Connaught Bridge and Mill Road.

Planning permission has been secured for use of the site, which spans 4,699sqm, for a period of five years.

Silvertown Studios is the brainchild of V22 : a company that specialises in art collecting and exhibitions, the provision of art studios and workspace and running community engagement programmes.

In a planning document , V22 said: “We envision a vibrant work community created using shipping containers and modular buildings to form workshops, commercial units and public facilities.

“The site will once again be a thriving work community. A dynamic creative and community-focused public programme will compliment this community and be developed with and alongside it as it grows and transforms into the wider Silvertown Quays development.”

V22 added future tenants, who it has dubbed “the Silvertown Makers”, will not only benefit from the affordable creative space but will receive the possibility of moving to permanent space in Silvertown Quays.

The shipping containers at Silvertown Studios will be stacked over three storeys and accessed by stairwells. Plans for the site, which will be accessible via North Woolwich Road, include enclosed public gardens, project and exhibition spaces, shops, restaurants and bars, as well as a crèche for resident artists.

Silvertown Studios will use more than 7,000sq ft of solar panels, as well as rainwater collection.

Concerns had been raised the studios could affect the setting of the Grade II listed grain storing facility Silo D , but planning officers concluded that neither it nor the Grade II listed Silvertown War Memorial would be harmed by the plans.

The proposals were approved by Newham Council ’s strategic development committee on Tuesday, July 25.

V22 is planning to submit proposals for a second and third phase for the site, which is being built in conjunction with Practice Architecture , HTA Design LLP , CH Simple Design and Australia-based design practice Lagom.

