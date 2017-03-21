Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £10,000 reward is being offered as police hunt those responsible for a drive-by attempted murder in Stepney.

The victim was shot in Ernest Street and suffered a serious leg injury which required surgery.

Police have now released CCTV footage showing a white BMW in the area seconds before the shooting on the evening of September, 24, 2016.

The vehicle, which officers believe is linked to the shooting, disappeared behind a block of flats and then comes back out at speed.

Detectives from Operation Trident are keen to identify anyone seen in the footage, including occupants of an orange car and two people who can be seen walking along the pavement as the BMW drives past them.

They have offered a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attempted murder.

Detective Constable Barry Hart, of the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “On the CCTV footage it shows two people who seem to react adversely to what is going on, as if they may have heard gunshots.

“Any witnesses to the shooting, or anyone who was in the area at the time, may hold the vital piece of evidence we need to prosecute the person or persons responsible for this crime. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

A 19-year-old man and two 22-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in September.

They have been released on bail until early April.

Any witnesses to the shooting or anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

