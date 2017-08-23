Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gant is getting ready to re-open its newly refurbished store in Canada Place .

The American clothes retailer has promised natural materials, a classic colour palette and even a specially designed Shirt Wall to allow customers to browse its many iconic shirts with ease.

Gant UK and Ireland managing director, Fergus Patterson, said: “The Gant store at Canary Wharf opened in 2005 and is a strongly performing location.

“The location offers Gant not only a great combination of high footfall and commerciality but also an affluent and discerning consumer.

“This, plus the continued evolution to a full mixed-use destination including the new development of offices, retail and residential, makes Canary Wharf a really exciting opportunity for us.”

The store includes menswear, womenswear, glasses, shoes, watches and fragrances.

Proud shirt makers since 1949, Gant will still include a complimentary gift-wrapping service, refreshments for customers, full disabled access and in-store iPads to browse the online catalogue.

Gant closed for refurbishment on Friday, July 28. The store will officially re-open on Thursday, August 24.

For more information, and to browse the autumn/winter collection, visit the website .

