Gant is getting ready to re-open its newly refurbished store in Canada Place .
The American clothes retailer has promised natural materials, a classic colour palette and even a specially designed Shirt Wall to allow customers to browse its many iconic shirts with ease.
Gant UK and Ireland managing director, Fergus Patterson, said: “The Gant store at Canary Wharf opened in 2005 and is a strongly performing location.
“The location offers Gant not only a great combination of high footfall and commerciality but also an affluent and discerning consumer.
“This, plus the continued evolution to a full mixed-use destination including the new development of offices, retail and residential, makes Canary Wharf a really exciting opportunity for us.”
The store includes menswear, womenswear, glasses, shoes, watches and fragrances.
Proud shirt makers since 1949, Gant will still include a complimentary gift-wrapping service, refreshments for customers, full disabled access and in-store iPads to browse the online catalogue.
Gant closed for refurbishment on Friday, July 28. The store will officially re-open on Thursday, August 24.
For more information, and to browse the autumn/winter collection, visit the website .
