A man from east London has pleaded guilty to spreading terrorist material online.

Sabbir Miah shared videos which glorified ISIS.

Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command arrested and charged the 24-year-old with three counts of the offence in December 2016.

While on bail, he continued to post videos produced and promoted by Isis and was arrested again and charged with three more counts of the offence.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on, Tuesday, May 16 and pleaded guilty to five counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

The judge ordered one of the counts lie on file.

Miah will be sentenced at the same court on June 19.

