Here's a chance for those who were there to remember the evening and for those who couldn't attend to get a flavour of the night.

The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016 took place on September 29 at the Radisson Blu Edwardian New Providence Wharf and saw presentations made in 11 categories.

But aside from the achievements of our fantastic winners , the event was about so much more – a chance for businesses to meet, network and enjoy themselves in recognition of the tireless work they put in to make this part of London the most dynamic in the capital.

Cherryduck's cameramen were on hand all evening to capture a flavour of the event and their expert staff have worked with The Wharf to create this permanent record of the night.

Its arrival also gives us another opportunity to thank our partners East London Chamber Of Commerce and principal sponsor Canary Wharf Group as well as event host Levi Roots, our awards category sponsors and, of course, the brilliant individuals who attended and made the evening such a success.

We're already planning for 2017 to be even bigger and better – anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities can email karen.brodie@trinitymirror.com for details.