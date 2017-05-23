Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of entrepreneurs have won a £6,000 investment in their business from a Dragon’s Den-style panel in Canary Wharf. Alex Wilding and his business partner Paul Hulligan impressed the judges of the University Of East London’s E-Factor competition with their idea for an app that uses mobile phone footage shot by guests at weddings to create videos of the events.

Alex, a 32-year-old UEL psychology graduate from Bethnal Green said the concept for Vidicrew came from being asked to film friends’ big days.

He said: “We noticed that all the guests would have their phones out to film and take photos.

“So we started doing wedding videos but also using mobile phones, and people enjoyed it. It got us thinking how we could turn it into a business.

“We just needed a way to get people to send us their clips to capture all those wedding day moments.

“After some brainstorming, we asked a friend to make us an app. Guests just download the app and film the day on their phones as they normally would – the bride walking down the aisle, throwing the bouquet, first dances, cutting the cake and so on.

“Then they upload their clips via the app direct to us. We get all the clips and then edit them together to make a unique, beautifully crafted video for the couple to enjoy and remember their day.”

The pair, who also run a not-for-profit documentary network in London, said the cost of making one of their videos was considerably more affordable than market competitors and also much quicker, with the aim of completing the edited video within days of the wedding.

They plan to use the cash, which was awarded on Thursday, May 18, to develop their app and website, due to go live in 26 days.

Second place and £2,000 went to Brian Nguru for his BSP Academy, which delivers fitness sessions for young people.

Third place, and £1,000, was won by Chanise Thompson for her Mama’s Original Caribbean sauces , while runners-up prizes of £500 went to Cody Mayer for his app-based health care agency, Lavantas and sisters Natalie and Tania Creary for their property management company, Kose Homes .

UEL vice-chancellor Professor John Joughin said, “The E-Factor competition is one of the highlights of the UEL calendar and is a wonderful celebration of the entrepreneurship and creativity of our students and graduates.

“The overall quality of this year’s final was extremely impressive, and I congratulate Vidicrew on their success.”

