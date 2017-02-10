Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The debate about outdated workplace dress codes that force women to wear high heels and hi-vis make-up continues to rage with TV presenter Piers Morgan and British Vogue adding their opinions to the mix.

Accountancy firm receptionist Nicola Thorp made headlines last year after she was sent home from work for not wearing high heels. She wanted the right to wear flat shoes and not to wear lipstick, stating that what she wore to the office was of little consequence to how she carried out her duties.

The case has triggered two Commons committees to call for a review of current equality legislation after evidence revealed hundreds of female employees were issued with sexist dress code demands – high heels, make-up or revealing outfits – but their male colleagues weren’t.

In this age of equality, it is ludicrous to demand that a woman wear such attire. We would all agree it is important to present a professional image but that doesn’t require a pair of vertiginous heels and a Marilyn Monroe rouged pout.

To heel or not to heel should be a matter of personal choice. I do wonder, though, what the reaction would be if a male receptionist decided to turn up in such flamboyant garb?

Office policy makers should take inspiration from Findern Primary school in Derbyshire. The school is allowing its pupils to wear slippers in class after research suggested it helps improve grades.

Research found children behaved better without shoes and that a shoeless environment had a positive impact on their learning.

Oh, what joy to be able to ditch the day heels and pad around the office in a pair of fluffy slippers. Imagine, the laidback vibe. I’m convinced it would improve my productivity - either that or I would feel so relaxed I wouldn’t give a hoot about outputs. Either way, it’s a win-win.

Heels off, Slippers on. Wharfers, who’s with me?