Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To send Christmas cards to work colleagues you can’t stand or not? That is the question that has been troubling me this past week.

’Tis the season to be jolly, the season of goodwill, a time when we should forgive and forget, a time to start a fresh but there are just some colleagues that send my stress levels into overdrive.

At this time of year, I find these colleagues even more aggravating than usual. They come in sporting their “ironic” festive jumpers. They bear daily gifts of home-made stollen bites and gold dusted mini mince pies.

And, most annoyingly dress their desks with festive garlands and baubles to showcase the huge display of look-at-me-I’m-so-popular Christmas cards they have received.

Do I really want to add yet another card to this Showboat Mountain?

My thought process is this: On the one hand, I really don’t feel inclined to spend time writing out a Season’s Greetings card, filled with carefully crafted sentiments, to people I don’t particularly like.

It’s all rather hypocritical and exactly the type of action I dislike in the very people I don’t want to waste time on.

Yet, on the other, I don’t want to come across as a mean-spirited Bah Humbug type. It is just a card after all. Shouldn’t I want to clear the decks of old feuds and animosities, to go into a New Year with a clear conscience?

I’ve noticed that some of my craftier colleagues keep a stash of Christmas cards in their bottom drawer. They only write one out as one gets delivered. If you send me one, I’ll send you one back.

I’m not sure that’s really the spirit of which a goodwill card should be sent but at least they have their bases covered.

My thoughts are broken by the tinkling tones of one of my more annoying colleagues, my chief nemesis: “There’s a home-crafted Yuletide Log in the break out room if anyone fancies a bite of Christmas cheer?” She flashes me a self-satisfied smile.

Decision made – and I really don’t care if Marley’s ghost comes a calling!