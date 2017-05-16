Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robots look set to take over a “substantial portion” of desk jobs within the next 25 years according to London-based recruitment experts Adzuna .

Roles that have seen the largest drop in the last two years have been primarily caused by automation according to a report from the search engine for job advertisements.

The Start of the Curve used data gathered and analysed from over 79 million UK job adverts and found almost two thirds of declining roles were down to a switch to automated systems.

It found some of the fastest declining roles in the UK were pharmacy assistants, travel agents and translators.

Creative industries weren’t immune from automation either, with illustrators and writers featuring in the top 10 declining occupations.

Adzuna co-founder Doug Monro said:”The robots are not just coming, they are here already – in our pockets, workplaces and homes.

“Automation is already replacing jobs and could be set to replace some roles – like translators and travel agents – entirely.

“But, at least in the short term, AI advances seem to be creating new jobs just as fast.”

Nail technicians, retail security officers and full stack developers were in greater demand than two years ago.

And the study reports that 25% of the fastest rising roles can be attributed to changing technologies - showing that automation can also lead to job growth.

Other key drivers behind growing roles included disposable income spent on services and rising demand for manual workers.

Doug said:“Tech is changing the shape of industries in more complex ways than previously predicted.

“For example in the creative and design fields, previously feted as “robot-proof”, we are seeing that software and technological tools can help even the most creative of professionals automate tasks, find efficiencies in workflows, and change the way they work.

“Employers and jobseekers alike will need to anticipate and react to this high rate of change or they risk being left behind.”

Other job titles that have seen a decline include illustrator, IC/ASIC design engineer, biztalk developer and VBA developer.

Adzuna head of data science James Neave led the study and said: “The wave of technological innovation is undoubtedly gathering momentum, and Adzuna analysis suggests this force could well be set to significantly change the shape of the UK job market by 2040.

“Although no-one has a crystal ball on this, it looks likely a substantial portion of all desk-based jobs will become automated within the next 25 years.”

