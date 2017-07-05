Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robot receptionist has logged on for work at Shoreditch firm Brainlabs .

Pepper will greet guests as they arrive at the digital media agency in Old Street- which has been named the UK’s fastest-growing company.

Made by Japanese robotics firm Softbank she has a screen on her chest and can identify emotions and respond with personalised gestures for visitors.

The 4ft assistant will also alert staff via email when people arrive and perform basic tasks such as making tea and coffee.

It comes days after Ocado trialed driverless food deliveries in Greenwich and Cllr Sizwe James of Greenwich Borough Council said “Automation is coming, whatever we do.”

In the future Brainlabs aim expand Pepper’s duties to include management of its interview process for new hires.

It said the £26,000 robot had not taken anyone’s job.

Brainlabs CEO Daniel Gilbert said: “In every single department at Brainlabs, we think about how to improve processes and save time.

“This doesn’t apply just to the paid advertising and work we do - it extends as far as our reception desk.

“So far our book-keeper has been managing the role but due to constant interruptions we had to look at alternatives.

“It was ultimately a time-costly process which we sought to automate to boost productivity at the company.”

He added: “We are constantly looking to automate basic work because it leads to the creation of new jobs, something clearly evident from our growth at Brainlabs: we expanded from being a team of one to employing 150 people within five years.”

Daniel started the company out of his parents’ attic five years ago with the aims of changing the future of advertising and creating the “very best place to work in the world”.

Today it has a turnover of just over £12 million and clients such as TSB, Which? and Domino’s.

Staff receive unlimited holiday allowance, free weekly yoga sessions and daily learning sessions on topics ranging from mindfulness to how to perform the Haka.

It was the highest-ranking agency in this year’s Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to Work For.

It recently moved from King’s Cross to Shoreditch to be closer to the area’s burgeoning tech scene.

