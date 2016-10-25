Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Builders working on the new district of Canary Wharf will be helped by the launch of two pop-up tool hire shops nearby.

Equipment hire company HSS Hire has set up the stores at the £2.5billion development at the site formerly known as Wood Wharf to give the 470 workers quick access to supplies.

HSS Hire project manager Darren Reid said: “The Isle of Dogs is one of London’s most exciting places to live and work.

“In the last few years, it has been transformed from an industrial wasteland to the capital’s second financial centre.

“Now we’re ready to help with any advice or assistance on equipment hire.”

The multi-billion pound complex in the Isle of Dogs has been designed to provide a new residential led, mixed use and waterside community, scheduled for phased delivery commencing in 2019 and final completion in 2023.

It will provide more than 3,200 homes, two million sq ft of commercial office space and 335,000 sq ft of shops, restaurants and community space.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook