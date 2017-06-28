Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Native New Zealander Robert Sinclair is to be appointed as CEO of London City Airport .

He has been CEO of Bristol Airport since 2008, overseeing record growth in passenger numbers and profitability and a £160 million development programme.

He will take up his new role at the Docklands transport hub on Monday, October 30, replacing Declan Collier who is stepping down.

He said, “I’m excited to be joining London City Airport. It’s an airport that plays a vital role in connecting Britain, and in particular its business community, globally and through the City Airport Development Programme it will be able to serve 6.5 million passengers per year, and 111,000 flight movements by 2025 – adding much needed aviation capacity at a time when Britain needs it most.”

Mr Sinclair is a qualified chartered accountant and solicitor who had a 10 year career in investment banking with UBS before becoming CFO of Auckland International Airport.

London City Airport chairman Sir Terry Morgan said, “On behalf of the Board I want to welcome Robert to London City Airport.

“He arrives at a very exciting point in the growth of the airport with our City Airport Development Programme due to commence from the end of this year.

“I have no doubt that the experience that he brings from his time at Bristol Airport and Auckland Airport before that will be very important in this next stage of London City Airport’s success story.”

