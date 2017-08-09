Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is a new guy who has recently joined our team. He’s been transferred from another department because, according to the office grapevine, he has issues – and creates them, too.

He’s not exactly the kind of person you want to be sitting next to for eight hours of your day, your you-only-get-one-shot-at-this-life daily partner.

However, I don’t tend to listen to what people say about others, preferring to form my own opinion. As my grandmother used to say: “You take people how you find them and if you don’t, leave them behind.” I’ve never fully understood it but I live by it anyway.

I was suitably warm and welcoming when he carried his box of office belongings and plonked them down at the neighbouring desk. I didn’t feel much of a loving vibe bouncing back from his direction but I gave him the benefit of the doubt, thinking it could be down to first day nerves.

The silence carried on throughout the day.

Back in work the following morning, he was already seated at his desk. I cheerily said “Good morning” and waited for a response. And waited… And waited…

He didn’t say a word or look in my direction for the remainder of the day.

It’s a really odd feeling sitting next to a work colleague and being totally ignored by them with absolute no knowledge as to why.

Empty Pret sandwich boxes and take-out coffee cups have also mysteriously begun appearing on my desk. My chair is never at the same height I leave it when I get back into work the next morning and the cables to my computer are more often than not switched around. Bizarre.

This has now been going on for more than two weeks – and, if I’m being honest, it’s beginning to freak me out.

I popped in to have a chat with some of his old colleagues, to try to find out a little bit more about him – his relationship status, hobbies, where he goes for lunch (My best guess? Pret).

Despite working alongside him for a year none of his former workmates said they knew anything about him. They did, however, all look relieved that he no longer worked with them and asked who the “poor soul” was who was now sitting next to him.

I’m not sure whether it was pity – or fear - in their eyes when I told them: That’d be me.

